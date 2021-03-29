The Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights

Six lunar lanterns are set to light up Unionville, featuring the artwork of local Indigenous artists including Mark Seabrook, Philip Cote, John Rambough, and Sherry Crawford. The colourful depictions of the natural landscape around us and their visual retellings of legends seek to ignite a warmth within our hearts in time for the withdrawing winter. Indigenous artwork meeting a traditionally Asian artform. April 9-22 at the Varley Art Galllery. Can be viewed at a safe distance. http://lunarfestgta.ca