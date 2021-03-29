NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights

The Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights

The Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights

by
29 29 people viewed this event.

Six lunar lanterns are set to light up Unionville, featuring the artwork of local Indigenous artists including Mark Seabrook, Philip Cote, John Rambough, and Sherry Crawford. The colourful depictions of the natural landscape around us and their visual retellings of legends seek to ignite a warmth within our hearts in time for the withdrawing winter. Indigenous artwork meeting a traditionally Asian artform. April 9-22 at the Varley Art Galllery. Can be viewed at a safe distance. http://lunarfestgta.ca

Additional Details

Location - Varley Art Gallery

 

Date And Time

2021-04-09 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-04-22 @ 09:00 PM
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Varley Art Gallery

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.