Opening reception for Abozzo Gallery’s two latest exhibitions, Jennifer Walton’s ‘Microcosm’ and Vladimir Kanic’s ‘The Book of Waves’.

Both exhibitions are in conversation with the Global Climate Crisis. Walton’s ‘Microcosm’ is a close look at the world of bees, butterflies and the flowers they pollinate, bringing attention to these fragile ecosystems as they face the threats of climate change. Kanic’s, ‘The Book of Waves’, is a series of bioart sculptures, made from algae, these sculptures are able to filter air and produce oxygen; Kanic envisions the installation of these sculptures on a large scale in polluted urban areas in order to combat greenhouse effects.

