Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Vladimir Kanic: The Book Of Waves

Nov 17, 2021

Vladimir Kanic: The Book Of Waves

64 64 people viewed this event.

Vladimir Kanic’s ‘The Book of Waves’, is a series of bioart sculptures, made from algae, these sculptures are able to filter air and produce oxygen; Kanic envisions the installation of these sculptures on a large scale in polluted urban areas in order to combat greenhouse effects. Nov 5-Mar 1.

For any inquiries regarding the artists, their work, the exhibition, or Abbozzo Gallery please visit our website abbozzogallery.com or email mail@abbozzogallery.com.

All the Abbozzo Gallery team are fully vaccinated. To ensure a safe experience for our visitors, proof of vaccination paired with valid photo ID will be required at the door for all guests over the age of 12 during events/receptions. Masks and physical distancing will be in effect. Thank you for your cooperation.

Additional Details

Location Address - 401 Richmond W #128, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - free

Location ID - 560884

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 5th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM to
Tue, Mar 1st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location
Abbozzo Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine