Vladimir Kanic: The Book Of Waves

Vladimir Kanic’s ‘The Book of Waves’, is a series of bioart sculptures, made from algae, these sculptures are able to filter air and produce oxygen; Kanic envisions the installation of these sculptures on a large scale in polluted urban areas in order to combat greenhouse effects. Nov 5-Mar 1.

