The Paper Trail In Trinity Bellwoods

Toronto, ON (June 4, 2021)- The Trinity Bellwoods on Dundas BIA presents a new initiative art project to drive community engagement and visitors to the hip stretch of Dundas St. West. Reminding the community and visitors to support local.

The Paper Trail is an artistic showcase of window displays made out of paper, created by multiple artists. 14 windows along Dundas St between Bathurst St. and Grace St. have been transformed into a whimsical gallery. The windows will follow the theme of Nature within the urban landscape. Nature can get swallowed within cities, we want to bring it to the forefront, connecting the BIAs urban strip with the Park we are named after.

Paper is typically used to cover up store windows that have gone out of business. Unfortunately, with COVID-19 this has become a more frequent occurrence in Toronto. Trinity Bellwoods took a positive spin on the association of paper in windows. Using it to celebrate the hard work and perseverance these local businesses have undergone during the Pandemic. The goal is to draw people to the strip, safely (6 feet apart) and remind the community and neighborhood to shop local and to support local businesses.

This project will adhere to all Pandemic protocols by the following:

1. No gatherings indoors

2. No outdoor inauguration or any associations with an event or “gallery opening”

Paper Trail Contest!

The Trinity Bellwoods White Squirrel was last seen admiring the window art along Dundas Street. We think he might have been so infatuated by the art that he scurried into the displays! If you find him you will be eligible to enter to win the grand prize!

If you find the squirrel in one of the art displays, scan the QR and fill out the form, letting us know where you spotted them. You can fill out the form for each window you spot the squirrel in. If you do not have a

The family-friendly outdoor gallery will take place from June 4 to June 21, 2021. You can use The Paper Trail map to find all the participating businesses.