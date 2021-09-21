The Power Plant Fall 2021 Opening Reception

Party to celebrate the launch of The Power Plant’s Fall 2021 exhibition season and the new exhibition with Miriam Cahn: Me As Happening. Free. 231 Queens Quay W. https://thepowerplant.org/Exhibitions/2021/Fall-2021/ME-AS-HAPPENING.aspx

In her first major solo exhibition in Canada and North America, Miriam Cahn presents an expansive body of work across The Power Plant’s gallery spaces. Encompassing works in chalk, charcoal, pastel, and watercolor on paper, and oil paintings—from the diminutive to the monumental—as well as film, photography, and text, the exhibition explores critical issues of our time, seen through the prism of feminism. Uncompromising and confrontational, Cahn’s work has conscientiously explored a series of themes over the course of her career, including women’s rights, identity, sexuality, conflict, and space. She challenges the conventions of art history, contemporary connoisseurship, and how an artist engages with the world.