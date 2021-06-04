EXHIBITION | The Run Gallery | Lana Filippone: Night Visions | June 5- July 5

The Run Gallery Presents:

Night Visions By Lana Filippone

“A topical series of spellbound sculptures”

June 5 – July 5 2021

Artist Lana Filippone fuses Alchemy and Natural Science, positing themes of Modern and Ancient Psychology and Mythology, to build beautiful ceramics; all very rich in both formal quality and profound Talismanic Symbology. The work and approach finely straddle the boundary of Science and Magic resulting in a wonderful marriage of the two.

