NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Run Gallery Presents: Night Visions by Lana Filippone

The Run Gallery Presents: Night Visions by Lana Filippone

The Run Gallery Presents: Night Visions by Lana Filippone

by
2 2 people viewed this event.

EXHIBITION | The Run Gallery | Lana Filippone: Night Visions | June 5- July 5
The Run Gallery Presents:

Night Visions By Lana Filippone

“A topical series of spellbound sculptures”

June 5 – July 5 2021

Artist Lana Filippone fuses Alchemy and Natural Science, positing themes of Modern and Ancient Psychology and Mythology, to build beautiful ceramics; all very rich in both formal quality and profound Talismanic Symbology. The work and approach finely straddle the boundary of Science and Magic resulting in a wonderful marriage of the two.

To Book a Private viewing please email us at therungallery@gmail.com
www.therungallery.com

 

Date And Time

2021-06-05 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-07-05 @ 05:30 PM
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.