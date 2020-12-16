The Run Gallery Presents: Personal Devices by Case MacKeen

The Run Gallery presents Personal Devices, an exhibition featuring the newest work by Case Mackeen. His paintings explore the topics around the growing obsession for retro technology, part of a desire for greater simplicity.

Mackeen’s paintings evoke the personal memories of technological devices that collectively bring us back to a simpler time and a slower paced world. The intentional straight-forward functionality of each painting, intended to bring a sense of ease to the viewer. Slowing down the constant need for multi-tasking and the instantaneous way we call modern life.

Exhibition Runs: December 19th – January 13th 2021, at the The Run Gallery.

Virtual Tour / Artist Talk: Tuesday December 22nd @ 7:00 p.m. via Instagram Live.

Gallery Hours: Monday-Wednesday & Friday 12-6 p.m. By Appointment.

Address: 514-A Annette Street, Toronto Ontario M6P 1S3

Phone Number: 437 991 2635

Instagram: @therungallery

Website: www.therungallery.com