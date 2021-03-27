Doug Brown

The Run Gallery presents Solar Maximum, an exhibition that depicts seasonal and astronomical shifts and transitions, developing themes reflected in the cosmos; notably The Sun, other stars and The Moon phases and cycles. Through both silkscreen and hand toning applications on large scale tableaus, Douglas is able to weave and pattern a narrative which speaks to our more innate and unconscious sense of universal balance. These Alchemic, theory driven compositions are meticulously executed, paying close attention to mathematical exactitudes and color mixing to further the embedded narratives. Solar Maximum is the chapter in Douglas Brown’s ongoing body of works that explores The Sun. April 3 to May 3. By appt . Reserve therungallery@gmail.com