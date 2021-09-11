The Salt, the Oil, the Milk is an exhibition of pictures and notes about a slow performance on view at MKG127. The project forms part a series of work about trade economy, food production, and advanced industrialism that Bill Burns has been working on for several years. Sep 11-Oct 9. 1445 Dundas W.

Bill began his slow performance called variously The Great Trade or The Great Donkey Walk in Amden Switzerland in 2018. With the help of two Donkeys, Bill carried salt from the local salt mine up some gentle slopes in the Swiss Alps and so this project began. Goat milking, donkey walking, sheep shearing, honey rendering, cheese making and occasionally country singing are Bill’s modes. This exhibition includes several dozen drawings that Bill refers to as “pre-documents”, pictures that depict events that have yet to occur, as well as “documents”, pictures of events that have already occurred.

On October 8, a performance of The Salt, the Oil, the Milk will take place at the Oculus on the Humber River Trail. The performance will include a procession of musicians, goats, farmers, beekeepers and possibly a donkey. The musicians will play songs about milk, honey, campfires and donkeys. At the end of the day Bill will mix the milk and honey together. He calls this the “Mixing of Milk and Honey”.

The artist will be in attendance every Saturday of the exhibition. A number of events will take place on these Saturday afternoons.

MKG127 is located in Toronto at 1445 Dundas St. West between Dufferin St. and Gladstone Ave. on the south side. The gallery is currently open Wednesday to Saturday noon to 6pm or by appointment. To make an appointment email us at gallery@mkg127.com or call 647-435-7682.

MKG127 is participating in Gallery Weekend Toronto, September 23 – 26 so we will will be open on Sunday, September 26.

Due to the pandemic, we ask that visitors wear masks and adhere to social distancing while in the gallery. We will be limiting the number of people in the gallery at the same time. The gallery’s restroom is not open to the public. If you are feeling unwell, or are exhibiting any symptoms of Covid-19, please refrain from visiting the gallery. Thank you for your cooperation.