COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

The Schatzky Brothers Exhibition

Henderson Lee Gallery presents The Schatzky Brothers Exhibition, an online exclusive exhibition of original acrylic paintings by David Schatzky, and limited.

Aug 30, 2021

The Schatzky Brothers Exhibition

3 3 people viewed this event.

Henderson Lee Gallery presents The Schatzky Brothers Exhibition, an online exclusive exhibition of original acrylic paintings by David Schatzky, and limited edition photographic prints by Anthony Schatzky.

Online September 12, 2021, at www.hendersonleegallery.com

Additional Details

Venue Name - Henderson Lee Gallery

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sun, Sep 12th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 to

Location
55 Sudbury Street, Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Henderson Lee Gallery

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine