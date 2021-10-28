This Museum’s latest outdoor exhibition is a visual travelogue of adventurer Christopher Wilton-Steer’s 2019 expedition along the Silk Road. Kicking off his journey in Venice and finishing off in Beijing, the UK-based writer and photographer traversed 40,000 kilometres over four months, documenting the architecture, the natural beauty, the history, and, most importantly, the people he encountered along the way.

The result is a stirring collection of photographs celebrating the stunning diversity of places and people that populate the Silk Road. At the same time, The Silk Road: A Living History is a powerful testament to the common humanity we all share and the deeply rooted connections that exist between disparate cultures.