The Silk Road: Sacred Moments

Along the ancient Silk Route, expressions of faith and devotion were connected by a sprawling mosaic of architecture and geography. What commonalities do we share?

This concept prompted photographer Christopher Wilton-Steer to embark on a 40,000 km road trip from London to Beijing, capturing one-of-a-kind images of places of worship along ancient Silk Road trading routes.

Visit the photography and audio exhibition this Sunday April 10 at the Ismaili Centre from 12-4 pm. Admission is free and all ages / faiths are welcome.