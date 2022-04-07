Readers' Choice 2021

The Silk Road: Sacred Moments

Apr 7, 2022

Along the ancient Silk Route, expressions of faith and devotion were connected by a sprawling mosaic of architecture and geography. What commonalities do we share?  

This concept prompted photographer Christopher Wilton-Steer to embark on a 40,000 km road trip from London to Beijing, capturing one-of-a-kind images of places of worship along ancient Silk Road trading routes. 

Visit the photography and audio exhibition this Sunday April 10 at the Ismaili Centre from 12-4 pm.  Admission is free and all ages / faiths are welcome. 

Location Address - 49 Wynford Drive, Toronto, ON, M3C 1K1

Event Price - Free

Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

