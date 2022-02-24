The Unstoppable Exhibit

With COVID-19 isolation measures, women, girls, trans and non-binary people have been facing a heightened risk of violence at home whether it takes the form of emotional, physical or sexual abuse. Quarantines and social isolation have left abusers and those they harm in close proximity around the clock and other people aren’t around to see the signs of violence and intervene. Now more than ever, organizations helping people victim of domestic violence need our help.

As boudoir photographers, many women come to us after leaving abusive and toxic relationships. Their stories have inspired us to find ways to help beyond our company and the terrifying spikes in domestic violence reports and crisis calls around the world due to the pandemic have led us to take action.

Join us this March 8th from 6pm for the grand opening night of our Unstoppable photography exhibit. The goal of this exhibit is to raise awareness on the topic of domestic abuse and collect funds for Sistering and Canadian Women’s Foundation.

EVENT FEATURES:

– Over 20+ pieces of beautiful fine art photographies and paintings telling the stories of women victim of domestic abuse;

– Art available for purchase;

– Delicious food: sweet, and savoury;

– Live performance from various artists;

– The Canadian Women’s Foundation booth to learn more about domestic abuse.

Entertainment and thank you speech will happen between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

EXHIBIT ACCESS:

You can access the exhibit and its entertainment with a proof of donation made through Eventbrite by purchasing a ticket to this event. If you need a tax receipt, please contact us.

Due to Covid-19 restriction, we had to create 45min time slots for this exhibit. Checkout the tickets tab to see what time is available.

COVID SAFETY:

Currently, masks must be worn at the event. Exceptions to this rule include when an individual is eating or drinking. This rule may change as the date of the exhibit approaches. Please stay home if you feel unwell.