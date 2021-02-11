the village dreams – [a virtual exhibit]

NOW MagazineAll Eventsthe village dreams – [a virtual exhibit]

the village dreams – [a vicarious exhibition]

An online exhibit to explore while our galleries are closed.

the village dreams of an occupation
an assembly of people with shared purpose
living a simple life
family and friends
from birth to death
witnessed and accountable
celebrated and consoled
a human journey
the village awaits
Installations by deborah harris. This exhibit is dedicated to Chip Piatti, a truly inspired architect and teacher, and our dear friend.
Visit Gallery Arcturus’ other exhibit spaces, online:

Up North Gallery:
*paint things* by Eric McConnachie

Ascending Gallery:
+ sculpture, mobile, painting +

Collage Gallery:
works: Felsen, harris, Boyd, Kimura

The Library:
Floyd Kuptana sculpture

 

