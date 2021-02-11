the village dreams – [a virtual exhibit]

the village dreams – [a vicarious exhibition]

—

An online exhibit to explore while our galleries are closed.

—

the village dreams of an occupation

an assembly of people with shared purpose

living a simple life

family and friends

from birth to death

witnessed and accountable

celebrated and consoled

a human journey

the village awaits

————————

Installations by deborah harris. This exhibit is dedicated to Chip Piatti, a truly inspired architect and teacher, and our dear friend.

————————

