the village dreams – [a virtual exhibit]

the village dreams – [a vicarious exhibition]
—
An online exhibit to explore while our galleries are closed.
—
the village dreams of an occupation
an assembly of people with shared purpose
living a simple life
family and friends
from birth to death
witnessed and accountable
celebrated and consoled
a human journey
the village awaits
————————
Installations by deborah harris. This exhibit is dedicated to Chip Piatti, a truly inspired architect and teacher, and our dear friend.
————————
Visit Gallery Arcturus’ other exhibit spaces, online:
—
Up North Gallery:
*paint things* by Eric McConnachie
—
Ascending Gallery:
+ sculpture, mobile, painting +
—
Collage Gallery:
works: Felsen, harris, Boyd, Kimura
—
The Library:
Floyd Kuptana sculpture
