Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Carol Wylie

The Miles Nadal JCC Virtual Gallery presents the online exhibition They didn't know we were seeds, 18 portraits of Holocaust.

Sep 13, 2021

Deanna Di Lello

Carol Wylie

18 18 people viewed this event.

The Miles Nadal JCC Virtual Gallery presents the online exhibition They didn’t know we were seeds, 18 portraits of Holocaust survivors and residential school survivors that shed light on universal techniques of oppression and the relationship between the two survivor groups around generational trauma, endurance and healing. Oct 1-31. Free. https://www.mnjcc.org/visualarts

Additional Details

Your Name - Deanna Di Lello

Your Email - deannad@mnjcc.org

Event Price - Free

Venue Name - The Miles Nadal JCC Virtual Gallery

Venue Address - mnjcc.org

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 09:00 AM to
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Organizer

Deanna Di Lello
NOW Magazine