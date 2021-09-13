Carol Wylie

- News
The Miles Nadal JCC Virtual Gallery presents the online exhibition They didn't know we were seeds, 18 portraits of Holocaust.
The Miles Nadal JCC Virtual Gallery presents the online exhibition They didn’t know we were seeds, 18 portraits of Holocaust survivors and residential school survivors that shed light on universal techniques of oppression and the relationship between the two survivor groups around generational trauma, endurance and healing. Oct 1-31. Free. https://www.mnjcc.org/visualarts
Your Name - Deanna Di Lello
Your Email - deannad@mnjcc.org
Event Price - Free
Venue Name - The Miles Nadal JCC Virtual Gallery
Venue Address - mnjcc.org