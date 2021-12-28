The VAC’s newest exhibition, this is not an atlas, examines notions of mapping, mythologies, and belonging in the works of artists Jude Abu Zaineh, Bruno Canadien, Bonnie Devine, Maria Hupfield, Teo Monsalve, Su Yu Hsin and Joseph Tisiga. The gathered works – among them paintings, prints, video and site-specific installations – make visible the histories and realities of sovereignty and resilience by remapping, reorienting, and reclaiming cartography as a decolonial practice. this is not an atlas is curated by Noor Alé.

Cartography charted the expansion of European empires into the Americas, Africa and Asia, fuelling the forced expropriation of Indigenous lands. Authored by surveyors, maps are neither neutral nor objective; they serve as ideological tools articulating power hierarchies, economic motivations, and nationalistic agendas. The exhibition’s title is borrowed from a global collection of counter-cartographic writings by artists, environmentalists, and scholars who create maps to engender political activism.

Before visiting the VAC, please read our guidelines to learn more about the protocols we are asking our visitors to follow to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

Accessibility:

The Visual Arts Centre of Clarington is a partially accessible venue with an accessible washroom. The front entrance can be accessed by a ramp and an outward-opening door (please note that we do not have an automatic door opener). It is important to note that the Loft Gallery is not accessible by wheelchair. Accessible parking is available on site. For any special assistance or queries about the venue, please call or email us. Admission is free and all are welcome.