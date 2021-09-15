Steven Restagno

- News
Artscape Youngplace presents the exhibition Threadbare, a series of high realism self portraits that use clothing to play with the concept of identity. Painted with extreme detail, the simple compositions tell stories of isolation, eroticism, queerness, and belonging. Sep 28-Oct 3. Artscape Youngplace, 180 Shaw Street, 2nd floor hallway. http://www.artscape.ca/event/threadbare
Location Address - 180 Shaw Street, 2nd Floor Hallway Toronto, Ontario Canada
Event Price - Free