Steven Restagno

Sep 15, 2021

12 12 people viewed this event.

Artscape Youngplace presents the exhibition Threadbare, a series of high realism self portraits that use clothing to play with the concept of identity. Painted with extreme detail, the simple compositions tell stories of isolation, eroticism, queerness, and belonging. Sep 28-Oct 3. Artscape Youngplace, 180 Shaw Street, 2nd floor hallway. http://www.artscape.ca/event/threadbare

Additional Details

Location Address - 180 Shaw Street, 2nd Floor Hallway Toronto, Ontario Canada

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Tue, Sep 28th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 3rd, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Artscape Youngplace

Event Tags

