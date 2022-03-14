Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Timeless Cycles

Mar 13, 2022

Timeless Cycles

7 7 people viewed this event.

Thompson Landry Gallery invites you to experience TIMELESS CYCLES, a joint exhibition of new works by Amélie Desjardins and Sylvain Tremblay. Their works will be featured in the Thompson Landry Gallery’s Stone Distillery space from March 17 – April 10, 2022. 

TIMELESS CYCLES features a selection of new works that consider the relationship between the self and the universe, between mortality and infinity. While both artists were born in Quebec, they are self-described nomads who constantly search for new inspiration. This exhibit showcases both artists’ most recent creative output and the evolution of their art styles.

Additional Details

Location Address - Distillery District, 32 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 17th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine