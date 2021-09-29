TOAF x ArtworxTO Cultural Hubs

In partnership with ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art 2021–2022, TOAF is hosting a group of artists at Scarborough Town Centre Outdoor Patio on October 1-3, 2021.

For 60 years, TOAF has been instrumental in launching artists’ careers and bringing art into people’s everyday lives. The Fair continues to connect artists and art lovers through a year-long showcase and special events such as ArtworxTO’s Cultural Hubs.

Scarborough Town Centre Outdoor Patio (Located in the northeast parking lot in front of Entrance 1, next to the Movie Theatre Cineplex), 300 Borough Drive, Toronto, ON, M1P 4P5. torontooutdoor.art

Visit and get to know a selection of TOAF artists during this special event!