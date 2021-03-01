TOAF60- Call for Artists & Makers Launching Artist’s Careers for 60 Years

When: July 2-11, 2021

Where: Online and In-person at Nathan Phillips Square

Submission Deadline: March 18, 2021 (11:59 PM)

Join us for the 60th Anniversary of Canada’s longest-running contemporary outdoor art fair, launching artists’ careers and building trust in the community of artists and art lovers since 1961! Apply to our hybrid online/outdoor 60th Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, taking place at Nathan Phillips Square (date TBC) and on our e-commerce platform for 10 days in July 2021. Each year, our loyal following of fair-goers spend $2 million on art purchases, providing an income to independent artists that contributes to their economic prosperity. The 60th Anniversary Fair will be one to remember with new special programs and awards.

New this year, is the ability for artists to choose to participate online only – a wonderful alternative for artists from outside of the Greater Toronto Area.

Why apply to TOAF?

Win one of our prestigious awards: TOAF is proud to have awarded artists almost $1 million in the past 60 years. $40K cash and in-kind awards are given to established and emerging artists, with unique opportunities like the Mayor’s Purchase Award and the Best of Student Award.

Grow your network in person and online: TOAF is the best-attended art fair in Canada! The 2020 Online Fair saw a 300% increase in pageviews to our e-commerce platform and over 43,000 unique visitors from a growing network of online art buyers across Canada, US and beyond.

Customizable sales experience: You can choose to showcase your artworks online on our user-friendly e-commerce platform, or both in-person at Nathan Phillips Square (with pandemic safety measures), and online!