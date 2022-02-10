Tonia Di Risio : Roaming

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 10, 2022

The Red Head Gallery is pleased to present, Roaming, an exhibition by Tonia Di Risio. Feb 16-Mar 12, 2022.

In Roaming, visitors can explore and question this consumption in a comfortable and serene manner. By placing this message onto mirrors, Di Risio has allowed viewers to get a sense of the spaces around them and to be more cognitive of how they occupy those spaces. In turn, viewers will also consider how these spaces, or the objects inside, occupy them.   

Tonia Di Risio employs photography, video, collage and installation in her practice. Her work has developed through a critical engagement with ethnicity, home maintenance, food preparation, and interior design.

The Red Head Gallery is open from Wednesday – Saturday | noon – 5pm.

Location Address - 401 Richmond W #115, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

Event Price - Free

Wed, Feb 16th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to Sat, Mar 12th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Red Head Gallery

Art Exhibition

Art

