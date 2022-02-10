Tonia Di Risio : Roaming

The Red Head Gallery is pleased to present, Roaming, an exhibition by Tonia Di Risio. Feb 16-Mar 12, 2022.

In Roaming, visitors can explore and question this consumption in a comfortable and serene manner. By placing this message onto mirrors, Di Risio has allowed viewers to get a sense of the spaces around them and to be more cognitive of how they occupy those spaces. In turn, viewers will also consider how these spaces, or the objects inside, occupy them.

Tonia Di Risio employs photography, video, collage and installation in her practice. Her work has developed through a critical engagement with ethnicity, home maintenance, food preparation, and interior design.

The Red Head Gallery is open from Wednesday – Saturday | noon – 5pm.