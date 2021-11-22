A free, 2 day indoor Christmas market for all.

We invite you to come shop directly from the hands of 100+ amazingly talented Toronto artists and artisans, Saturday December 11, and Sunday December 12, 2021 from 11-5PM in Toronto’s trendy Liberty Village at 80 Lynn Williams Avenue at the Liberty Towers Presentation Center.

If you are looking for art, photography, sculptures, jewelry, fashion, home decor, skin care and more one of a kind items, you won’t want to miss this two day market.

Our event also features food vendors and DJ Kid Artik. So bring your dancing shoes, you’ll be dancing while shopping.

Arrive early for the chance to grab one of our 25 VIP swag bags filled with amazing products from our vendors.

Get your free tickets now! http://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-art-crawl-christmas-pop-up-tickets-206823573877

We ask that you arrive wearing a mask to practice Covid-19 safety protocols. Vaccination proof will be required for anyone 12 and older. We will ensure our vendors practice the protocols as well, making this a fun and safe indoor market for all!

Info at www.torontoartcrawl.com @torontoartcrawl.com