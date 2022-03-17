- News
Ring in the Spring Season at the Toronto Art Crawl SPRING POP UP, taking place at The Great Hall (1087 Queen Street West), Sunday March 27, 2022, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Shop directly from the hands of 50 SUPER talented local artists and designers.
Choose from original art, fashion, jewellery, home decor, vintage, photography, body care & more while enjoying live music by our awesome DJ.
Free swag bags for the first 25 attendees so arrive early!
Make a date with your BFF and join us Sunday March 27, 2022!
FREE ADMISSION FOR ALL!
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-art-crawl-spring-pop-up-tickets-293225925637
Face Masks will be required for entry.
Location Address - 1087 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H7
Event Price - Free Admission
