Toronto Art Crawl Spring Pop Up

Mar 17, 2022

11 11 people viewed this event.

Ring in the Spring Season at the Toronto Art Crawl SPRING POP UP, taking place at The Great Hall (1087 Queen Street West), Sunday March 27, 2022, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Shop directly from the hands of 50 SUPER talented local artists and designers.

Choose from original art, fashion, jewellery, home decor, vintage, photography, body care & more while enjoying live music by our awesome DJ.

Free swag bags for the first 25 attendees so arrive early!

Make a date with your BFF and join us Sunday March 27, 2022!

FREE ADMISSION FOR ALL!

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-art-crawl-spring-pop-up-tickets-293225925637

Face Masks will be required for entry.

Follow Toronto Art Crawl here:

torontoartcrawl.com

https://www.facebook.com/torontoartcrawl

https://www.instagram.com/torontoartcrawl

info@torontoartcrawl.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 1087 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H7

Event Price - Free Admission

Location ID - 560827

Date And Time

Sun, Mar 27th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 05:00 PM

Location

The Great Hall

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

