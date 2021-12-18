The Toronto Society of Architects’ Gingerbread City is a gingerbread showcase like no other. Back for a second year, this year’s city is filled with unique creations built by architects, bakers and clever place makers including flavorful student residences, tasty Victorians, and freshly baked parks! You will even find some edible renditions of our city’s most recognizable landmarks and delicious inspirations from cities far away.

For 2021 TSA Gingerbread City has a both a virtual component, with all 14 entries on display in the TSA’s virtual village, and an in-person showcase, with a selection of this year’s entries displayed at The Maker Bean Café. There is both a storefront window display and additional gingerbread inside the café.

No registration is required – just click below and get lost in the icing sugar covered streets of Gingerbread City!