Toronto Watercolour Society Aquavision 2021

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Annual fall juried show. Nov 3-14. 11 am-4 pm. Papermill Art Gallery, 67 Pottery. https://torontowatercoloursociety.com The Toronto Water Colour Society is.
Annual fall juried show. Nov 3-14. 11 am-4 pm. Papermill Art Gallery, 67 Pottery. https://torontowatercoloursociety.com
The Toronto Water Colour Society is a non-profit organization that represents a vast array of talented artists.
We invite one and all to our twice annual juried show and sale. It is great opportunity to enjoy and perhaps buy some affordable art, with a wide range of prices, subject matter, and size of painting, ready for hanging. Admission is free and there is ample parking on site in the beautiful Don Valley venue of Todmorden Mills Heritage Site.
Location Address - 67 Pottery Road, Toronto, ON, M4K 2B9
Event Price - 0$