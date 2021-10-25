Halloween

Annual fall juried show. Nov 3-14. 11 am-4 pm. Papermill Art Gallery, 67 Pottery. https://torontowatercoloursociety.com

Oct 25, 2021

Toronto Watercolour Society Aquavision 2021

Annual fall juried show. Nov 3-14. 11 am-4 pm. Papermill Art Gallery, 67 Pottery. https://torontowatercoloursociety.com

The Toronto Water Colour Society is a non-profit organization that represents a vast array of talented artists. 

We invite one and all to our twice annual juried show and sale. It is great opportunity to enjoy and perhaps buy some affordable art, with a wide range of prices, subject matter, and size of painting, ready for hanging. Admission is free and there is ample parking on site in the beautiful Don Valley venue of Todmorden Mills Heritage Site. 

Location Address - 67 Pottery Road, Toronto, ON, M4K 2B9

Event Price - 0$

Wed, Nov 3rd, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 @ 04:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

