TOUCH (a way of knowing) gathers together 11 of the many talented material-based artists from the former David Kaye Gallery. Experiments with textiles, print-making, woodcarving, ceramics, silversmithing, and mixed media create art that is nuanced and tactile. Oct 13-31. Propeller Art Gallery, 30 Abell. https://propellerartgallery.com

Exhibiting Artists: Dorothy Caldwell, Kai Chan, Anne Cummings, Susan Farquhar, Vivienne Jones, Susan Warner Keene, Valerie Knapp, Susan Lindsay, Susan Low-Beer, Lynne Mcllvride, and Loree Ovens.