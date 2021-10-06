Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

TOUCH (a way of knowing)

TOUCH (a way of knowing) gathers together 11 of the many talented material-based artists from the former David Kaye Gallery. Experiments with.

Oct 6, 2021

TOUCH (a way of knowing)

20 20 people viewed this event.

TOUCH (a way of knowing) gathers together 11 of the many talented material-based artists from the former David Kaye Gallery. Experiments with textiles, print-making, woodcarving, ceramics, silversmithing, and mixed media create art that is nuanced and tactile. Oct 13-31. Propeller Art Gallery, 30 Abell. https://propellerartgallery.com

Exhibiting Artists: Dorothy Caldwell, Kai Chan, Anne Cummings, Susan Farquhar, Vivienne Jones, Susan Warner Keene, Valerie Knapp, Susan Lindsay, Susan Low-Beer, Lynne Mcllvride, and Loree Ovens.

Additional Details

Location Address - 30 Abell St.

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 13th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 05:30 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine