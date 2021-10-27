Tracy Thomson & Michelle Letarte

Halloween

Tracy Thomson presents a collection of 10 works of mixed media on canvas exploring the construction of interior spaces into new narratives in the exhibition In My Room.

Michelle Letarte documented the flowers of Riverdale and transformed over 40 phototransfers and acrylic works into explosions of colour and shapes in the exhibition Riverdale Blooms.

Additional Details

Location Address - 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 3rd, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 05:30 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

