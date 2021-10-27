Tracy Thomson & Michelle Letarte

- News
Tracy Thomson presents a collection of 10 works of mixed media on canvas exploring the construction of interior spaces into new narratives in the exhibition In My Room.
Michelle Letarte documented the flowers of Riverdale and transformed over 40 phototransfers and acrylic works into explosions of colour and shapes in the exhibition Riverdale Blooms.
Location Address - 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - free
Location ID - 560643