Mirren Hinchley

Gallery 1313 presents the exhibition Tranformation. Nov 10-21. http://g1313.org

This series of paintings reflects the transformation of my painting style. Over the past year, I began to feel, physically and emotionally, liberated from self-imposed constraints. Creative energy was released that had been pent up in me. I started to let myself go and my colours became more dynamic, my marks bolder, twisting, curving, spiraling and slashing in all directions across the canvas using credit cards, brushes and sponges. I took chances and tried my new technique on many different sizes of canvases and wood panels. Through this transformation I found my true self and painting became the anchor of my ever-evolving life.