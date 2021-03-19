Treasures That Prevail, solo exhibition by Lauri Maitland, fused-glass artist. Apr 28-May 16. gerrardartspace.com

Lauri Maitland is a multi-layer fused-glass artist. Originating in Toronto and now residing in Eastern Ontario. Focusing primarily on multi-panel hand painted enamel and glass pieces, Lauri has achieved a greater sense of depth and dimension that draws the viewer into the work itself. The mixed medium of glass and enamel blends not only the sentiment of the painting but also the light and depth that is inherent in the glass itself.

In a time where we covet the new, have we lost the ability to appreciate the past? The focus of my work is on seeing the beauty in the discarded, items people have left behind, deemed no longer of value. The partnership I create between myself and my medium is a perfect reflection of the fragility of an object’s state of worth at any given time and highlights the natural beautiful elements of its present state.