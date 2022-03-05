Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Gestures II

Mar 5, 2022

Gestures II

11 11 people viewed this event.

The art showcased in Twist Gallery’s Gestures Exhibit is powerfully evocative and extremely intentional. Each piece displays the artist’s brush strokes, showcasing just how deliberate each and every stroke is. Experience the feeling of the Toronto artists yourself as this long-awaited exhibit is sure to leave a mark.

Works are by Andrea Rosara, Alice Kelso, Caroline Chorazy, Seokhoon Jun and Valentine Youkhanna. Apr 2-May 8.

Tues-Sat: 11am-6pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 1100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - FREE

Location ID - 560820

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 2nd, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sat, May 28th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location

Twist Gallery

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine