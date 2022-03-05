Gestures II

The art showcased in Twist Gallery’s Gestures Exhibit is powerfully evocative and extremely intentional. Each piece displays the artist’s brush strokes, showcasing just how deliberate each and every stroke is. Experience the feeling of the Toronto artists yourself as this long-awaited exhibit is sure to leave a mark.

Works are by Andrea Rosara, Alice Kelso, Caroline Chorazy, Seokhoon Jun and Valentine Youkhanna. Apr 2-May 8.

Tues-Sat: 11am-6pm