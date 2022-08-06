Josy Thomas: Twisted Spirit

Josy Thomas learned early on the power and importance of the Longhouse Teachings. His grandfather, Jacob Thomas, started his training at age 6 until he passed away when Josy was 17. In 1998 he graduated from OCAD with a Masters in Fine Art. He has participated in a number of shows in the U.S. and Canada.

His latest show, Twisted Spirit, is a personal view of his life and expresses his feelings through his unique artistic voice. The show opened in the Musée Maison Amérindienne and will be showing in Toronto, at the Leslie Grove, in August. Join us at the Leslie Grove Gallery from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 21 at the Leslie Grove Gallery, open from 12-5 PM. Opening reception on Thursday, Aug 11, 6-8 PM. Details at www.lesliegrovegallery.ca