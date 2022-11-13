Artist Talk: Tuesday, November 22, 10:00 am

Furthering her research into the act of unmaking, OCADU alumni Jill Price draws on and out the history of Still Life painting to bring attention to the material histories and effect of objects as part of her new art installation UN/making the Frame. Price shares, “Fascinated by the histories and affect of images, objects and their constituent materials, I created a multi-sensory experience that visualizes how art, regardless of its format, is not two-dimensional nor static, but rather takes up space way beyond its site of display.

