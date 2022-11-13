Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

UN/making the Frame

Nov 12, 2022

UN/making the Frame

1 1 people viewed this event.

Artist Talk: Tuesday, November 22, 10:00 am

Furthering her research into the act of unmaking, OCADU alumni Jill Price draws on and out the history of Still Life painting to bring attention to the material histories and effect of objects as part of her new art installation UN/making the Frame.  Price shares, “Fascinated by the histories and affect of images, objects and their constituent materials, I created a multi-sensory experience that visualizes how art, regardless of its format, is not two-dimensional nor static, but rather takes up space way beyond its site of display. 

To read more about the exhibition, visit Akimbo.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Georgian Drive, Barrie, Ontario

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Sun, Nov 13th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to Sun, Dec 4th, 2022

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine