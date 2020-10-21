Under the Radar

Group exhibition of new paintings from Toronto, Montreal and Hamilton artists, the exhibition concentrates on work recognizing the darkness currently blanketing the world but, simultaneously, offers a glimmer of hope, be it through a nostalgic memory, a dream, or a prayer for the future.

Featuring the works of Ibrahim Abusitta, Shazia Ahmed, Carmen Marie Alonso, Jasmine Cardenas, Nathan Carson, Gary Clement, Nancy Friedland, Alyssa Goodman, Richard Mongiat, Ali Sheikh, Margaux Smith and Isabella Vella. Oct 29-Nov 8.