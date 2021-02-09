NOW MagazineAll EventsUnfurled: Artist Stories

Unfurled: Artist Stories

Unfurled: Artist Stories

by
13 13 people viewed this event.

Propeller Art Gallery presents Unfurled: Artist Stories, an exciting and stimulating online exhibition of work that encourages artists to unfurl their creativity and tell an artist’s tale on a long vertical strip of “fabric”.  We have assembled a collection of vibrant banners and other fabricated stories to brighten and invigorate long winter days.

The show includes 28 works by 21 artists — a fabulous mix of banners, deconstructed pieces, sculptural renderings and installations.
Each piece is accompanied by a narrative that describes the inspiration for the work. Feb 10-Mar 7.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-10 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-03-07 @ 12:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.