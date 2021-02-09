Propeller Art Gallery presents Unfurled: Artist Stories, an exciting and stimulating online exhibition of work that encourages artists to unfurl their creativity and tell an artist’s tale on a long vertical strip of “fabric”. We have assembled a collection of vibrant banners and other fabricated stories to brighten and invigorate long winter days.

The show includes 28 works by 21 artists — a fabulous mix of banners, deconstructed pieces, sculptural renderings and installations.

Each piece is accompanied by a narrative that describes the inspiration for the work. Feb 10-Mar 7.