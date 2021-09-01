UNFURLED: Unsettling the Archive From a More-than-human Perspective

An extension of earlier research into the shadows of today’s global textile industry, Unfurled is an exhibition by Jill Price that playfully attempts to unmake an anthropocenic lens so as to imagine how animals might view items held within museums. Marking the artist’s first solo exhibition in Orillia, Price combines her experience as a researcher, curator, and educator with dark humour to draw out narratives based on the lives of animals hunted, trapped, and exchanged as part of the North American fur trade. Speculating on how furry four-legged creatures might choose to engage with, frame, label and question the colonial histories embedded in today’s collections, Price animates the Orillia Museum of Art & History’s (OMAH) Franklin Carmichael Gallery as a space reminiscent of a late 19th century parlour, being haunted or reinhabited by animals who once occupied the land beneath.

This exhibition consists of reclaimed Victorian figurines, fur, household objects, photographs, animation, video, a gifted Hudson’s Bay jacket and items held in OMAH’s permanent collection. Price’s use of reclaimed furs, mink stoles, beaver hats, bones, skulls in conjunction with sounds of animals scurrying, scratching, howling, and chewing reminds the viewer of how objects, constituted from living beings, are still very much charged with haunting energies and stories of their own.

Also, as an extension of Price’s research into unmaking as a creative act, the artist uses different methods of unmaking to redress Eurocentric tellings of these histories, with small dioramas depicting animals confronting their wearers, and larger installations pointing to that which animals and humans share: geography, migration, families, loss, eating, starvation, thinking and suffering. Price’s integration of fur wrapped tables, plate ware, wallpaper and footed stools also allude to how the loss of more-than-human lives and habitats led and continues to lead to the material comfort and wealth of their prime predators; the world’s one-percent. Such assemblages entitled FURniture (Four Legged & Nesting), FURnishings, FURther Reading, and ReFURbished cleverly visualize how interior and exterior environments are materially and psychically linked.

This exhibition is generously sponsored in part by the Paul Quarrington Legacy Fund.

Jill Price would also like to acknowledge the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada for the support of her PhD research.