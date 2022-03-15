Union: I am land that remembers

I am land is a three-part exhibition series, curated by Maya Wilson-Sanchez, which brings provocative and large-scale artworks to Toronto’s Union Station. In the second chapter of the year-long series, I am land that remembers (March 2 – May 22) investigates how shared memories are made and the artist’s role as chronicler.

Exploring monuments and archives, the exhibition questions what we remember, how we remember, and who makes those choices. It reconsiders official history with Iván Argote’s examination of public monuments, Nour Bishouty’s focus on impermanence, Miles Rufelds and Tania Willard’s critical take on archives. It also asks why some stories are predominant while others are untold. Artists Venuca Evanán Vivanco, Glenna Cardinal, and artist duo MADEYOULOOK celebrate oral and visual storytelling, while Shellie Zhang traces a transitory space of remembrance with her work.

I am land is part of ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art, 2021–2022 a year-long celebration of Toronto’s exceptional public art collection and the creative community behind it. Working closely with artists and Toronto’s arts institutions, the City of Toronto is delivering major public art projects and commissions, citywide, from fall 2021 to fall 2022. Supporting local artists and new artworks that reflect Toronto’s diversity, ArtworxTO is creating more opportunities for Torontonians to engage with art in their everyday lives. This year, explore your city and discover creativity and community–everywhere. Visit artworxTO.ca for full details.