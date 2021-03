SLUMBER, Vanessa Brown’s first solo exhibition with Patel Brown, engages a slowness in the viewer’s eyes. Populated by five ambiguously figurative, larger than life sculptures, the exhibition takes sculptural contour as its point of departure and suggests in its slow forms the heaviness of aging bodies. FEBRUARY 23 – MARCH 27 2021 | Patel Brown, 21 Wade Ave., Unit 2, M6H 1P4 | Book an appointment at patelbrown.com