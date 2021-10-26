Halloween

Dignam Gallery presents the exhibition Vessels, by Women’s Art Association of Canada (WAAC) member artist Barb Symons. Nov 11 to Nov 16.

The artworks are done in a plethora of mediums, namely watercolours, graphite, charcoal, chalk pastels and mono prints. Barb uses sensitive mark-making and translucent hues to evoke an ethereal sensitivity within the compositions.

Furthermore, the works initiate a discourse about how the term ‘Vessels’ can be interpreted and encourages the viewer to derive their own interpretations.

Barb Symons is a Toronto-based artist whose work ranges from monoprints, life drawings and other works on paper, to large oil canvases. She graduated from Montreal’s Concordia University in 1975 with a BFA and has participated in solo and group shows in Ottawa and Toronto. 

VESSELS exhibition will take place in the Dignam Gallery, inside the beautiful, historical Women’s Art Association of Canada building in Yorkville.  23 Prince Arthur.

For the health and safety of everyone, all patrons are required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination inside the building and to respect social distancing guidelines.

Additional Details

Location Address - 23 Prince Arthur, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1B2

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 11th, 2021 @ 09:00 AM to
Tue, Nov 16th, 2021 @ 04:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

