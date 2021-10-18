Wait! There is More: A Children’s Book Series Exhibit

Discover the charm of children’s book series, new and old, at the Osborne Collection of Early Children’s Books. From daring adventures to classroom antics, there is something for every reader. Book series allow readers to grow up alongside their favourite characters, from Anne of Green Gables to Franklin the Turtle. Explore famous and lesser-known book series with the Wait! There’s More exhibit at the Osborne Collection.

Free. All are welcome.

Located in the Osborne Collection of Early Children’s Books, on the 4th Floor of the Lillian H. Smith Branch.

The exhibit can be viewed during the Osborne Collection’s open hours: Monday – Friday 10 am – 6 pm, Saturday 9 am – 5 pm, closed Sunday. Oct 18-Jan 15, 2022.