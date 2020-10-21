Mynah Marie – Israel and Gurpreet Dhariwal

We Cry Together exhibition. The word home has become a trigger over the last year. It’s become a place of work, a place of confinement and a place of political controversy. It’s become our playground, daycare, gym and all of this happened more suddenly than any of us could have prepared for.

The two artists will showcase digital pieces that reflect where they call home. This celebration will feature artists from India and Israel. October 24 from noon to 1:30 pm. RSVP.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-cry-together-india-and-israel-tickets-124913707261

Meet Our Creators

Mynah Marie – Israel

Born in Montreal, Canada from a Portuguese family, Mynah Marie has been living the life of a nomad for the past 15 years. Her work as a musician gave her the opportunity to collaborate with an impressive variety of artists from Mexico, India, Israel, France and Nepal to name a few. In 2016, Mynah discovered herself a passion for computer programming. Motivated by the desire to find her creative freedom as a solo performer, her project Earth To Abigail was born soon after she discovered Sonic Pi. Now, she creates music with computer code along with her voice and instrument, integrating electronic soundscapes into her songwriting.

Gurpreet Dhariwal – India

Gurpreet Dhariwal has done her masters but found her bliss in writing when she was 18 years old. She is the author of the book, “My Soul Rants”. She has published many of her writings in magazines and books like eFiction India, The Stage, Crossroads, The Mirage, Breath of Verses and so on. She firmly believes in karma philosophy and humanity. Her writings focus on everyday trivial and poignant situations that are neglected in large. She is fond of sketching and painting and coming up with an idea of publishing more books while writing her novel.