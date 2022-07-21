West Queen West Art Galleries Celebrate their Diverse Exhibitions this Summer with the West Queen West Art Crawl.

Eight West Queen West art galleries participate in a one-night collective, self-guided tour.

After two years hiatus, West Queen West is gathering together local art galleries to welcome visitors through a self-guided tour of 8 unique exhibitions.

From Trinity Bellwoods to Parkdale, this one-hour trip down West Queen West features the artworks of dozens of Toronto-based artists in each of the galleries’ spaces. From themes of COVID-19 experience to the complexities of the African diaspora, the galleries are ready to welcome visitors to experience the creations and perspectives of the artists featured

This year’s lineup features some returning and some new galleries to the event, including Gallery 1313, Gladstone House, Propeller Art Gallery, Craft Ontario, Twist Gallery, Artscape Youngplace Hallway Gallery, Paul Petro Contemporary Art and John B. Aird Gallery.

With a wide range of subject matter, experience and storytelling, these exhibitions are not to be missed! Take a tour with us down West Queen West this coming Thursday, July 28th from 6 – 9 pm to view and support all the exhibitions from these 8 Toronto art galleries.