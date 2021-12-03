The Toronto Biennial of Art (the Biennial/TBA) has announced the confirmed Canadian and international artists participating in the second edition of the Biennial, on from March 26 to June 5, 2022. Tairone Bastien, Candice Hopkins, and Katie Lawson are the curatorial team for the free, 72-day event with contributions from former TBA curators Clare Butcher and Myung-Sun Kim.

As the curatorial team has worked on two editions of the Biennial, a number of artists from 2019 are returning in 2022 as part of a longer-term engagement, including Aycoobo (Wilson Rodríguez), Judy Chicago, Shezad Dawood, Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Ange Loft with Jumblies Theatre & Arts, Jumana Manna, Abel Rodríguez, Susan Schuppli, and Syrus Marcus Ware.

The second chapter of the Biennial, What Water Knows, the Land Remembers, will explore locations near above-ground and hidden tributaries that channel water into Lake Ontario, as well as the ravines that shape the city’s geography. Extending the interconnections of those locations and expanding the notions of the central question from 2019, “What does it mean to be in relation?,” the curators envision expansive forms of kinship – with each other, their collaborators and the more-than-human, a belief that humans are in deep relation with other living beings. To frame and help guide their collaboration, the curators have generated a lexicon – a shared vocabulary – to ground their thinking and ongoing processes of exhibition-making.

Exhibition Venues: 5 Lower Jarvis Street; 72 Perth Avenue; Arsenal Contemporary Art; Colborne Lodge; Fort York National Historic Site; Mercer Union; Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto; Small Arms Inspection Building; and Textile Museum of Canada.

