NOW MagazineAll EventsDiana Ladyshewsky and Sophie Vertigan

Diana Ladyshewsky and Sophie Vertigan

Diana Ladyshewsky and Sophie Vertigan

by
65 65 people viewed this event.

Who I Am, an exhibition of paintings by two female artists in which they emote their life journeys through their art. Nov 7-16. Meet the artists noon-6 pm, Nov 7 and 14. Open Mon-Thu 9 am-6 pm and noon-6 pm, Saturday.

https://womensartofcanada.ca/

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-11-07 @ 09:00 AM to
2020-11-16 @ 04:00 AM
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 

Registration End Date

1970-01-01

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.