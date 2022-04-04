Who Will Come Knocking

by Atia Pokorny and Janne Reuss

Exhibition is part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival 2022. Open daily 11 am – 6 pm, from May 1 to May 15

Opening Reception: Wednesday May 4, from 6-9 pm

The title comes from the first line in Bachelard’s Poetics of Space, a book that inspired the two artists to explore personal experiences of belonging.

Pokorny revisits the loss of the ancestral home, destroyed during the Greek Civil War. Her video and photographs of constructed images placed inside an old cabinet create an intimate narrative which suggests the tension between memory and fiction.

Reuss’s inner landscapes are like photographic x-rays that explore a complex map of human existence. Through the metaphor of the tree she inquires how experiences of home and place are stored and imprinted inside of us.