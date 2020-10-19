The Junction’s first annual immersive urban art-walk Nov 14 to Jan. 31, 2021, the Window Wonderland exhibition will transform the Junction neighbourhood into an outdoor gallery that is interactive, engaging, and magical. The exhibition will feature local artists and animators who will paint ten windows of storefronts brought to life by Augmented Reality (AR) to create an impressive public art display. This will be the first activation of its kind in the City of Toronto. http://torontojunction.ca

Window Wonderland is bringing activity and animation to the Junction neighbourhood in support of local artists, shops and businesses during the colder months.

Window Wonderland is a new way to shop, walk and discover the Junction, delivering a unique digital experience to this public art-walk along Dundas St W in Toronto.

Window Wonderland is a safe and family-friendly outdoor activation that everyone can enjoy, allowing for social distancing by following Ontario’s health and safety guidelines.

“Meet at the Pacific Wall Mural” and follow the flags to discover the ten interactive painted windows along Dundas St. W. in the Junction.

Visitors can see the creations ‘come to life’ by downloading the Augle App and pointing their phones at the large-scale artwork displayed on the storefront windows to engage with this exciting public art experience outdoors.

The Augle App includes a musical “surprise”, featuring pre-recorded tunes from Toronto-based a capella ensemble Cadence during the holiday season, and innovative covers from a capella group Countermeasure.