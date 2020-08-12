NOW MagazineAll EventsWindows Into Reflection

The Foundation for the Study of Objective Art
by The Foundation for the Study of Objective Art
 
WINDOWS INTO REFLECTION: installations by deborah harris, Simeon Posen photography. At Gallery Arcturus from Aug 13-29.

 

2020-08-13 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-08-29 @ 05:30 PM
 

Gallery Arcturus
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art
 
 
 

Gallery Arcturus

The Foundation for the Study of Objective Art
The Foundation is a private Canadian non-profit corporation established to promote the study of art.

