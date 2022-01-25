Winter 2022 Season at The Power Plant

The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery is opening to the public with the new Winter 2022 season! Starting on February 5 and up until May 1, 2022, the gallery will be presenting three solo exhibitions, including Swiss-Haitian-Finnish artist Sasha Huber with her first solo show in North America YOU NAME IT, London-based Shona Illingworth and her Topologies of Air exhibit, and Toronto-based Sandra Brewster with her immersive installation DENSE.