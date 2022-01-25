Winter 2022 Season at The Power Plant

Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 25, 2022

The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery is opening to the public with the new Winter 2022 season! Starting on February 5 and up until May 1, 2022, the gallery will be presenting three solo exhibitions, including Swiss-Haitian-Finnish artist Sasha Huber with her first solo show in North America YOU NAME IT, London-based Shona Illingworth and her Topologies of Air exhibit, and Toronto-based Sandra Brewster with her immersive installation DENSE.

Additional Details

Location Address - 231 Queens Quay West

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Sat, Feb 5th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, May 1st, 2022

Location

The Power Plant

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

