Winter Stations Opening Night Pecha Kucha (virtual)

This year, Winter Stations Opening Night Pecha Kucha will be held virtually, on April 21 at 7 pm. We invite you to join us to meet the artists and learn about their winning designs from the comfort of your own home.

The Pecha Kucha will take place on Zoom and will be hosted by the co-chairs of this year’s jury, Councillor Brad Bradford and Tiffany Pratt, in partnership with our sponsors.

What: Winter Stations Pecha Kucha, hosted by Councillor Brad Bradford and Tiffany Pratt

When: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 7-8 pm ET

Where: Registrants will receive a Zoom link prior to the event.

Speakers: Winning artists from ARc de Blob, The Epitonium, From Small Beginnings, THROBBER and Embrace, Distillery District, The Beach Village BIA, Minto Communities, organizers of Winter Stations, and more…

To register to attend the virtual Pecha Kucha, please visit winterstations.com and complete the registration form. Attendance is free.