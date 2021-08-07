COVID-19

Wisdom of Kinship

Leslie Grove Gallery presents the online and in-person Indigenous artists exhibition. To Aug 22. Wed-Sun from noon-5 pm. 1158 Queen.

Aug 7, 2021

Leslie Grove Gallery presents the online and in-person Indigenous artists exhibition. To Aug 22. Wed-Sun from noon-5 pm. 1158 Queen E. http://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca

Métis artist and educator, Diane Montreuil, with the support of invited guest curator, Metis multi-disciplinary artist and knowledge carrier Nathalie Bertin, and the Artists’ Network’s Leslie Grove Gallery, is hosting Wisdom of Kinship – Indigenous Art Exhibition. The Exhibition features 28 artworks by 11 Indigenous artists from Ontario, Quebec and Massachusetts, USA.

During the show, all works will be showcased online on the http://lesliegrovegallerystore.ca. The Gallery is opened from Wed-Sun from noon-5 pm, and following all COVID-19 protocols. Further details at  lesliegrovegallery.ca/current/.   #indigenousart, #firstnationsartists, #lesliegrovegallery, #artistsnetwork, #art, #artforsale, #artists, #artlovers, #creative, #exhibition, #event, #fineart, #gallery, #painting, #photography, #torontoartevent, #webinar.  

Venue Address - 1158 Queen Street East, Toronto On., M4M 1L2

Date And Time
2021-08-07 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-08-22 @ 05:00 PM

Location
1158 Queen Street East, Toronto On., M4M 1L2, Leslie Grove Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

