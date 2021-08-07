Leslie Grove Gallery presents the online and in-person Indigenous artists exhibition. To Aug 22. Wed-Sun from noon-5 pm. 1158 Queen E. http://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca

Métis artist and educator, Diane Montreuil, with the support of invited guest curator, Metis multi-disciplinary artist and knowledge carrier Nathalie Bertin, and the Artists’ Network’s Leslie Grove Gallery, is hosting Wisdom of Kinship – Indigenous Art Exhibition. The Exhibition features 28 artworks by 11 Indigenous artists from Ontario, Quebec and Massachusetts, USA.

During the show, all works will be showcased online on the http://lesliegrovegallerystore.ca. The Gallery is opened from Wed-Sun from noon-5 pm, and following all COVID-19 protocols. Further details at lesliegrovegallery.ca/current/.