Oct 6, 2021

With One Beat by Bekah Brown

The Bentway’s Artist in Residence, Bekah Brown, explores the Dish With One Spoon wampum by inviting Indigenous and settler communities alike to reflect on the sharing of space and resources in a collaboratively-created symbol of togetherness and healing: for the land and all its peoples.

The installation is available for public viewing on-site at The Bentway until October 18th. 250 Fort York. https://www.thebentway.ca/event/with-one-beat-by-bekah-brown/

Additional Details

Location Address - 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - No payment required

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 6th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Mon, Oct 18th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM

Location
The Bentway

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

