The Bentway’s Artist in Residence, Bekah Brown, explores the Dish With One Spoon wampum by inviting Indigenous and settler communities alike to reflect on the sharing of space and resources in a collaboratively-created symbol of togetherness and healing: for the land and all its peoples.

The installation is available for public viewing on-site at The Bentway until October 18th. 250 Fort York. https://www.thebentway.ca/event/with-one-beat-by-bekah-brown/